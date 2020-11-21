Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan, partnering with former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (ZBTL), defeated Waheed brothers, Talha and Usama, to claim the seniors 35 plus doubles crown in the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2020 here at on Friday.

In the senior 35 plus doubles final, Aqeel and Malik were up against Waheed brother, Talha (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd) and Usama, in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. The winning pair stamped their authority right from the word go as they comfortably won the first set 6-1 while they just conceded three points in the second set to win it 6-3.

In ladies doubles final, Sarah Mehboob and Noor Malik (ZTBL) outpaced Esha Jawad and Haniya Naveed 6-2, 6-1 to lift the title. Earlier in the ladies doubles semifinals, Sarah/Noor thumped Mariam/Sheeza 6-2, 6-1 while Esha/Hania defeated Zahra/Maleeha 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.

Aqeel Khan and Muzamil Murtaza booked berths in the men’s singles final after winning their respective semifinals. In the first semifinal, Aqeel faced tough fight against M Abid before winning the crucial encounter 7-6, 6-2 while in the second semifinal, Muzamil had to struggle hard to beat his brother Mudassar Murtaza 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Ushna Suhail and Sarah Mehboob breezed into the ladies singles final after outsmarting their respective opponents in the semifinals. Ushna outpaced Noor (ZTBL) 6-1, 6-2 while Sarah beat Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-4.

In U-18 semifinals, M Shoaib beat Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-0 and Semi Zeb beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. In U-12 semifinals, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Roman 4-2, 4-1 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Haniya Minhas 4-2, 5-3. In U-10 semifinals, Hamza Rizwan beat Omer 4-2, 1-4, 10-5 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ismail 5-4, 4-2.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik said that Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest.