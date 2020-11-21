Share:

MULTAN - Ex-Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senior Vice President, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, hoped that The United States(US) President elected, Joe Biden, would extend relief to Muslim Ummah.

“Joe Bden will not only extend relief to Muslim Ummah, but also to African Americans ( Black people),” he said while talking to media here on Friday.

He declared Kabul the most important capital of the world adding that stable Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan.

“Kabul is the most important capital of the world because something happens there, it affects Islamabad too,” Mr Gilani observed.

PPP stalwart informed peace in Afghanistan is in favour of Pakistan.

On PML-N supremo, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif return to country, Mr Gilani maintained that his party could update about it in a better way.

Passengers fined for violation of SOPs

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Hameedullah Lashari on Friday said that in order to strictly enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Railways Multan had started imposing fine on violators of key preventive behavior.

“The goal is to avoid a repetition of the spike in coronavirus transmission within limits of railways platform and inside of trains” Lashari said while talking to media here on Friday.

He said the people with passengers mainly were charged for not wearing or caring putting mask before and after setting out on journey. People were forced to maintain social distance at ticket chambers and different units of railways station.

Referring outsourcing of passenger trains, DCO said Pakistan Railways had decided to outsource 16 trains of whom one namely Mehr Express already been running with Public Private Partnership which started from Multan ran to Rawalpindi with brief stopover at Layyah, Kot Addu, Jehlum and other stations.

Railway Spokesman told this news agency that the decision on outsourcing of Farid Express was also in pipeline which was prepared at Lahore, moves to Karachi via Pakpattan and various others stations.

Meanwhile, Railways Workers Union raised protest over on-going outsourcing process of different trains across the country.