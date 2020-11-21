Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday invited parliamentary leaders and ministers November 25 to mutually discuss a strategy to avoid the spread of Coronavirus [COVID-19] from the second dangerous wave in the country.

Asad Qaiser has also invited Chairman NDMA and members of National Command and Control Authority to brief the parliamentary leaders about the current situation of coronavirus. The upcoming meeting will also discuss possibilities of calling a national assembly session in the corona crisis in the country.

It may be noted here that around a week before the speaker national assembly had also invited parliamentary leaders of the upper and lower houses to discuss the current issues of national security, however, the opposition members had refused to attend the meeting and the National Assembly Secretariat had postponed the meeting.