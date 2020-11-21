Share:

Bajaur - Opposition parties in Bajaur tribal district yesterday announced to participate in the PDM’s anti-government public meeting to be held in Peshawar tomorrow.

This decision was made during various meetings of senior leaders held here separately to discuss the arrangements and strategy for the active participation in the the PDM’s public meeting.

Sources said that the meetings of the main opposition’s parties which took place two days ahead of the PDM Peshawar gathering, their district leaderships have expressed their satisfaction over the ongoing arrangements to bring maximum party workers to the meeting.

The sources said that the district leadership and senior workers of almost opposition parties in the region, including PPP, JUI-F, ANP, PML-N, Qaumi Watan Party and PkMAP were willing to participate in the PDM’s Peshawar gathering.

The PPP local chapter’s meeting, held with its provincial Vice President Sayed Akhun Zada Chattan in the chair, decided that about 3000 to 5000 workers will take part in the PDM’s Peshawar gathering. It was also decided in the meeting that the participants would leave for Peshawar at 9 am on Sunday from Sadiqabad town. Similarly, the JUI-F leadership in its meeting decided that about 4000 party workers would go to Peshawar to attend the PDM public meeting.

Likewise, the ANP district chapter also announced that more than 5000 workers would attend the Peshawar rally. The decision was made during a meeting of senior party leaders held with district president Gul Afzal Khan in the chair.

Likewise, the PML-N has also decided that large number of its workers would participate the public meeting in Peshawar. The decision was made during the meeting of senior party workers held at PML-N senior leader and former MNA Shahabuddin Khan’s residence in Pashat.