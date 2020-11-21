Share:

Pakistan has reported 42 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 371,508. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,603 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,843 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 161,028 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 113,457 in Punjab, 43,730 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,699 in Balochistan, 26,177 in Islamabad, 5,911 in Azad Kashmir and 4,506 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,826 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,799 in Sindh, 1,323 in KP, 158 in Balochistan, 270 in Islamabad, 134 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,141,403 coronavirus tests and 42,752 in the last 24 hours. 328,931 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,613 patients are in critical condition.