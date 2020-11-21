Share:

Peshawar - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi yesterday inaugurated the newly constructed police lines at Miranshah, North Waziristan, as well as nine police stations in the tribal district.

The new police stations included those of Miranshah, Mir Ali, Razmak, Ghulam Khan, Datta Khel, Wasli, Guryum, Spinwam and PS Shewa.

During a briefing on the occasion, the IGP was told that police officers along with necessary staff have been posted in all tehsils for easy dispensation of justice to the local people.

Moreover, proactive and effective policing were being promoted for achieving the desired targets against the outlaws and so far 367 cases have been registered against criminals in different incidents after merger of the tribal districts into KP.

On the occasion, the IGP also planted a tree at the Police Lines as part of the Green Pakistan campaign.

Later, the IGP told media that investigation wings have been established in all merged districts and SP Investigations have been posted there, which would improve investigation of cases.

He lauded the services and sacrifices of the people of the area as well as the Army in the war against terror and establishing peace in the region.

On the occasion, the local elders assured their support and cooperation with the police in the region.