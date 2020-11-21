Share:

Peshawar - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information secretary, Nafeesa Shah, has said that the government has frightened of their party’s popularity among masses and the success of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against rulers.

She alleged that the government has started using different tactics to create hurdles on the way to public meetings of PDM to be held in Peshawar tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club here yesterday, the PPP central leader said that the government previously had considered the coronavirus ‘as nothing but flu’ and now it is using the pandemic as an excuse to stop the opposition from holding public gatherings.

Nafeesa Shah insisted that all the necessary arrangements had been made to ensure to SOPs implementation at their public gathering in Peshawar.

“The government is doing corona engineering and it should stop. Precautionary measures to curb the virus spread were not observed in any of the previous PDM rallies, which have so far been held in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta”, she said.

“We are fighting for the supremacy of Constitution and Parliament in the country,” Nafeesa said. Those people who were earlier claimed of denying giving NRO, are now considering to hold dialogues, the PPP leader said.

Flanked by PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Information Secretary Senator Robina Khalid, and party’s other senior leaders and activists, Nafeesa Shah said that Pakistan has more dangers from ‘Covid-18’ rather than Covid-19.

Senator Robina Khalid said that no one can trust the narrative of already exposed ‘Naya Pakistan’, adding the slogan of Naya Imran after Naya Pakistan is completely incomprehensible and illogical.