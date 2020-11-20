Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue 1122 is striving hard for provision of best healthcare facilities through a comprehensive system of emergency care and safety promotion to people. The PES offers ambulances, fire, rescue, water rescue, motorbike ambulances, disaster emergency response teams and safer community programme to inhabitants. Talking to APP, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain said that citizens were being provided timely emergency care without any discrimination with an average response time of 6.84 minutes during the current year. Nearly 31,194 victims of different emergencies including 9,737 calls of road accidents, 16,054 of medical emergencies, 965 of fire incidents, 967 of crime incidents, 19 of building collapse, 31 explosion/blast incidents and 36 drowning incidents and 3,385 miscellaneous emergencies were responded by rescuers in seven tehsils of the District, DEO said. Above 11,142 injured persons were provided first aid on the spot, 19,006 patients besides 2,007 victims who lost their lives in accidents were shifted to nearby hospitals, he said adding PES also evacuated 185 flood victims. Rescue 1122 has always tried to provide timely help to the citizens in a professional way to save precious lives and properties, he said. PES also launched the service “First Aider at Every Home Programme” in start of 2019 to impart first aid to every individual to ensure services by skilled first aiders at each and every house for timely provision of first aid to victims of emergencies and disasters, DEO said. Until recent past, people of the Pakistan were deprived of their basic human right of availability of timely pre-hospital emergency care. There were 95% chances that an injured person dying on the road, shall not get an ambulance in time, he added. A