ISLAMABAD-About 838,770 metric tonnes of rice valuing $499.485 million was exported during first four months of current financial year as compared to the exports of 1,176,228 metric tons worth $633.797 million of corresponding period of last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, rice exports from the country during the period from July-October, 2020-21 decreased by 21.19% as compared to exports of the same period of last year. During the period under review, about 170,729 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $168.745 million was exported as against the exports of 283,458 metric tons valuing 259.099 million of same period of last year. The exports of basmati rice during the period under review reduced by 34.87% as compared to exports of same period of last year, the data revealed. However, during last four months, exports of vegetables grew by 20.16% as about 156,286 metric tons of vegetables worth $66.554 million were exported, which was recorded at 197,596 metric tons valuing $55.386 million of same period of last year. During the period from July-September, 2020-21, exports of meat and meat preparation registered growth of 5.83% as 30,403 metric tons of meat and meat products worth of $102.968 million were exported as compared to exports of 25,442 metric tons valuing $97.300 million of same period of last year, it added. It is worth mentioning here that in last four months of current financial year food group imports into the country grew by 43.49 percent as different food commodities costing $2.272b were imported as against the imports of 1.583 billion of the same period of last year.