Rawalpindi - Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) organised a free medical camp in collaboration with Attock Hospital (Pvt) Limited and Attock Sahara Foundation here on Saturday.

The free medical camp was organised at ARL Elliot Club Morgah which was inaugurated by Ejaz Husain Randhawa, the DGM Operations ARL.

The main objective of the activity is to provide quality healthcare facility to the economically disadvantaged segment of Morgah, Kotha Kalan and adjacent community. All events planned for ARL-Free Medical Camp were conducted in an organized manner.

A total of 1,822 patients (Females, Children – 1,172 and Males – 650) attended the camp.

Visiting Consultants such as Gynaecologist, Dermatologist, Paediatrician, ENT Specialist, Medical Specialists, General Surgeon and Orthopaedic Surgeon offered voluntary services.

Patients were given free medicine arranged by donation from Attock Sahara Foundation and Pharmaceutical companies.

Apart from basic lab tests on which discount was given, special arrangements were made to carry out Blood Sugar tests, Haemoglobin, Uric Acid, Cholesterol and a specialized test BMD (Bone Mineral Density) with collaboration of Pharmaceutical companies free of cost.