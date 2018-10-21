Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qatar, called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations said that matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were discussed in the meeting.

According to the statement, the COAS said Pakistan would continue to positively contribute towards regional peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s successes in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.