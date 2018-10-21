Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the PTI-led federal government looked totally clueless about the economy.

Reacting to increase in gas prices, he said that the government had no sense of direction when it comes to the economy. “Those who claimed that they will break the begging bowl and will not go to the IMF are now asking for the biggest loan in Pakistan’s history,” he added.

Bilawal said that the PPP government faced the worst economic crisis when it came to power in 2008 but managed to keep the inflation rate low as the PPP did not believe in putting the poor at risk.

“The incumbent government has given us nothing but inflated prices of basic necessities. Global oil prices were at$148 per barrel but we did not increase the prices at home,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal also questioned the government’s intentions, saying the only thing the PTI government had done was to make the lives of the people more difficult. “Those who claimed that they will give relief to the people are actually snatching away the rights of the poor people. It is apparent that PM Select has done no homework”, he said. He pointed out that the present government’s policies could lead to an economic meltdown as there was a probability that inflation rates could go up to 14 percent, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ was turning out to be a nightmare for the people of the country.

“This government has promised to build 5 million homes but it seems as if they will take away everything from the poor”, he said.