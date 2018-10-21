Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem on Saturday demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of K-Electric’s ‘malpractices’, adding that the judicial commission should be formed to probe the ‘nexus’ of Abraaj-Group and K-Electric. Addressing a presser Idarae Noor-e-Haq, he also demanded of the federal government to nationalise the KE and Supreme Court to take up the JI’s plea regarding the power utility. He asked the PM not to increase the electric tariff.

Commenting on a predicted tariff hike, he said that a company which is making billions of profit every year without providing a proper service to consumers is not entitled to increase the rates.

The JI leader added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always backed the KE and never supported their protest against the power utility. He said that the JI is the only political party which always stands for the cause of electricity over-billing and ‘barbarism’ of the KE. Naeem reminded that the annual subsidy of then Karachi Electric Supply Corporation was Rs1.5 billion, whereas the federal government has been giving Rs75 billion annually to the KE but still it did not facilitated the consumers.