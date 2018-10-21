Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has inaugurated 3rd “Handmade in Pakistan Exhibition” organised by AHAN (Aik Hunar Aik Nagar), a subsidiary of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC). Manager Administration AHAN Asad Sultan briefed the minister regarding the handmade traditional products showcased in the exhibition by more than 150 men and women craft persons who participated in this mega event through establishing 100 inimitable display booths, portraying rich Pakistani cultural ambiance. Minister Labour Ansar Majeed Khan, talking to Manager Admin Asad Sultan, lauded the efforts of AHAN and PIDC to provide this wonderful opportunity to the artisans and crafts men and women to showcase, promote and market their exquisite handmade products. Manager administration AHAN Asad Sultan informed the minister that this non-profit organization has provided training and marketing services to more than 30,000 male and female artisans.