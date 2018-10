Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sajjad Hussain and Muahammd Ali kHan Saturday bowled brilliantly to give Multan Region a first innings lead of 34 runs over Rawalpindi Region on day two of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Round Seven match currently under progress at Rawalpindi Stadium.

However, Rawalpindi bowlers tried to control the damage but thanks to 43 runs of Imran Rafiq Multan ended the day on 110-5 with an overall lead of 144 runs. Haseeb Azam took 2-34.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Region resumed their innings on 56-1 and were all out for 178. Sajjad took a five wickets haul conceding 58 runs while Ali grabbed 4 for 79 runs.

At KRL Stadium, Khan Research Laboratories team gained upper hand on Misbah-ul-Haq’s SNGPL as they finished day on 230-6, taking a lead of 14 runs. Shoaib Ahmed was still on crease with 51 while Jaahid Ali scored 49. Samiullah Khan took 3-35.

BRIEF SCORES:

AT GADDAFI STADIUM, LAHORE:

ISLAMABAD REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 425 all out in 131.2 overs (Ali Sarfraz 102, 181 balls, 15x4s, Faizan Riaz 81, 104 balls, 13x4s, Rohail Nazir 75, 147 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Rizwan Ali 56, 201 balls, 7x4s, Faizan Riaz 36, 30 balls, 7x4s, Arsal Sheikh 21, 40 balls, 4x4s, Hamza Nadeem 21, 41 balls, 4x4s, Nauman Anwar 5-30, Waqas Ahmed 4-143)

LAHORE REGION WHITE (FIRST INNINGS): 127-1 in 30 overs (Ali Rafique 61*, 92 balls, 8x4s, Nauman Anwar 48, 73 balls, 9x4s)

OVERNIGHT: Islamabad Region (First innings) 293-4 in 82 overs

TOSS: Lahore Region White

AT IQBAL STADIUM, FAISALABAD:

HBL (FIRST INNINGS:) 404 all out in 111 overs (Umar Akmal 129, 166 balls, 12x4s, 1x6, Ramiz Aziz 69, 110 balls 9x4s, Muhammad Waqas 57, 151 balls, 3x4s, Imran Farhat 54, 74 balls, 9x4s, Zohaib Khan 36, 85 balls, 5x4s, Atif Jabbar 5-100, Atta Ullah 3-60, Hammad Azam 2-12)

NBP (FIRST INNINGS): 161-6 in 52 overs (Ali Saad 66, 157 balls, 9x4s, Hammad Azam 41*, 69 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Qaiser Abbas 38, 75 balls, 5x4s, Khurram Shahzad 5-32)

OVERNIGHT: HBL (First innings) 334-4 in 85 overs

TOSS: HBL

AT ABBOTTABAD STADIUM, ABBOTTABAD:

PESHAWAR REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 235 all out in 62 overs (Israrullah 133, 1`65 balls, 20x4s, 3x6s, Sajid Khan 23, 60 balls, 5x4s, Asif Afridi 3-35, Muhammad Talha 3-83, Abdul Rauf 2-49)

(2ND INNINGS) 309-5 in 64 overs (Nabi Gul 103, Israrullah 83, Ashfaq Ahmed 64, Musaddiq Ahmed 21, 36 balls, 4x4s, Abdul Rauf 2-77)

FATA REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 171all out in 43.2 overs (Basit Afridi 47, 690 balls, 8x4s, Muhammad Asad Afridi 35, 30 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Muhammad Arif 21, 25 balls, 4x4s, Sami Ullah 20, 18 balls, 3x4s, Muhammad Ilyas 4-63, Sajid Khan 3-26, Taj Wali 2-28)

OVERNIGHT: FATA Region (First innings) 96-3 in 18 overs

TOSS: Peshawar Region

AT KRL STADIUM, RAWALPINDI:

SNGPL (FIRST INNINGS): 216 all out in 65.2 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 66, 131 balls, 11x4s, 1x6, Naeem-ud-Din 40, 61 balls, 7x4s, Bilawal Bhatti 25, 63 balls, 5x4s, Imran Khalid 20, 32 balls, 2x4s, Haris Asif 4-66, Sadaf Hussain 3-48, Ahmed Bashir 2-61)

KRL (FIRST INNINGS): 230-6 in 96 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 51*, 125 balls, 6x4s, Jaahid Ali 49, 170 balls, 7x4s, Usman Arshad 32, 80 balls, 3x4s, Hassan Raza 26, 73 balls, 3x4s, Samiullah Khan 3-35, Bilawal Bhatti 2-60)

OVERNIGHT: KRL (First innings) 26-1 in 12 overs

TOSS: KRL

AT LCCA GROUND, LAHORE

LAHORE REGION BLUES (FIRST INNINGS): 128 all out in 39 overs (Saad Nasim 31, 18 balls, 2x4s, Waqas Anwar 3-35, Adeel Malik 2-18, Muhammad Sami 2-24, Abdullah Mukaddam 2-32)

(2ND INNINGS) 267 all out in 67 overs (Irfan Haider 74, 164 balls, 11x4s, Rizwan Hussain 32, 54 balls, 5x4s, Bilawal Iqbal 88 balls, 2x6s, Fahad-ul-Haq 26, 25 balls, 5x4s, Saad Nasim 24, 27 balls, 4x4s, Abdullah Mukaddam 5-70, Waqar Anwar 2-60)

KARACHI REGION WHITE (FIRST INNINGS): 111 all out in 23.4 overs (Muhammad Hasan 32, 30 balls, 4x4s, Saad Ali 28, 25 balls, 3x4s, Muhammad Sami 23, 16 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Aizaz Cheema 6-40, Bilawal Iqbal 4-32)

(2ND INNINGS) 27-2 in 8.4 overs

OVERNIGHT: Lahore Region Blues (2nd innings) 11-0 in 4 overs

TOSS: Karachi Region White

AT PINDI STADIUM, RAWALPINDI:

MULTAN REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 212 all out in 57.1 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 101, 123 balls, 17x4s, 1x6, Yousaf Babar 41, 91 balls, 5x4s, Husnain Bukhari 29, 39 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Usman Liaqat 27, 53 balls, 3x4s, Syed Touseeq Shah 5-75, Saad Altaf 4-70)

(2ND INNINGS) 110-5 in 40 overs (Imran Rafiq 43, 105 balls, 6x4s, Usman Liaqat 21, 64 balls, 1x4, Haseeb Azam 2-31)

RAWALPINDI REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 178 all out in 50.5 overs (Zeeshan Malik 39, 79 balls, 7x4s Tayyab Riaz 29, 46 balls, 5x4s,Naved Malik 20, 26 balls, 3x4s, Sajjad Hussain 5-58, Muhammad Ali Khan 4-79)

OVERNIGHT: Rawalpindi Region (First innings) 56-1 in 16 overs

TOSS: Rawalpindi Region

AT DIAMOND CLUB GROUND, ISLAMABAD

ZTBL (FIRST INNINGS): 269 all out in 98.3 overs (Anas Mustafa 75, 112 balls, 9x4s, 1x6, Munir-ur-Rehman Tahami 46, 154 balls, 3x4s, Aqib Shah 36, 80 balls, 4x4s, Saad Ullah Ghauri 30, 54 balls, 3x4s, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 21, 35 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Azhar Attari 3-41, Zia-ul-Haq 3-58, Umar Amin 2-48, Muhammad Amir 2-62)

SSGCL (FIRST INNINGS): 285-4 in 67 overs (Adil Amin 91*, 155 balls, Umar Amin 78, 80 balls, 14x4s, Sami Aslam 41, 59 balls, 7x4s, Asif Zakir 23, 57 balls, 1x4, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 3-47)

OVERNIGHT: ZTBL (First innings) 231-6 in 84.5 overs

TOSS: ZTBL

AT MARGHAZAR CRICKET GROUND, ISLAMABAD

WAPDA (First innings) 289 all out in 65.4 overs (Bismillah Khan 75, 113 balls, 13x4s, Ayyaz Tasawar 58, 88 balls, 9x4s, Kamran Akmal 50, 39 balls, 8x4s, Ehsan Adil 29, 29 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Azhar Ullah 5-96, Aamir Jamal 3-50)

(2nd Innings) 42-3 in 10.2 overs (Tabish Khan 2-20)

PTV (FIRST INNINGS): 245 all out in 76.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan 73, 106 balls, 10x4s, Ali Khan 52, 69 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s, Faisal Khan 32, 62 balls, 4x4s, Adnan Mahmood 31, 73 balls, 4x4s, Umair Khan 30, 52 balls, 5x4s, Waqar Malik 4-62, Arshad Iqbal 3-60, Zulfiqar Babar 3-70)

OVERNIGHT: PTV (First innings) 22-0 in 8 overs

TOSS: PTV