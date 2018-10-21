Share:

I reside in a province which is neglected in all aspects; education, healthcare, human rights, among others. The situation in Turbat, a district of Markan, is specially worrisome. The citizens suffer from malnutrition, and there is a lack of healthcare facilities. There is neither a hospital, nor any medical shops. The absence of health facilities and professionals forces people to visit cities like Quetta and Karachi for their medical treatments. In fact, as some people cannot afford to make the travel arrangements, their life comes under serious jeopardy. Turbat is one of the biggest districts in Balochistan, but is neglected to no extent.

ZEESHAN NASIR,

Turbat, October 19.