SARGODHA - The Department of Computer Science and Information Technology (CS&IT) and the University Data Centre organised awareness session under 'Microsoft Office Specialist Certification' aiming to incite the Microsoft Office proficiency among students and staff for booming classroom progression and course effectiveness. The Microsoft Certification Program is a joint venture of the Higher Education Commission and Microsoft and TEC Education Foundation, encouraging faculty, staff and students to become Microsoft Office Specialist Certified.

The session was attended by Senator Rukhsana Zuberi, President of TEC Education Foundation and former chairperson Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Muhammad Abbas, technical Manager of Tech Organisation, Saad Razzaq, in-charge CS&IT Department Sargodha University, Zahid Anwar, IT manager of the University and number of students and other staff of the university. The session provided understanding about operating MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point, Access, Outlook, One Note and Share Point. The session also informed the participants to contact University Data Centre to become member of the program.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi addressing the session said that technical skills are a great way for graduates to give themselves the competitive edge over other candidates. She said that students having technical skills are often more confident and often better at multitasking in a challenging and complex role when applying to certain industries than those who don't. She claimed that Microsoft Office Specialist Certification program aims at helping reducing 50% unemployment by providing technical and professional skills.

Muhammad Abbas, technical Manager of Tech Organization said that in the worldwide job market, Microsoft Office Specialist is the primary tool companies use to validate proficiency of their employees in the latest productivity tools and technology, helping them select job candidates based on globally recognized standards for verifying skills.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi and other distinguished guests also met UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and faculty members. They briefed about the Microsoft Office Specialist Certification program that normally it costs around $100 for each module (Office, Power Point and Excel) but HEC in collaboration with Microsoft and TEC Foundation is offering all students, faculty and staff of the University to avail the opportunity of appearing in this exam for free.