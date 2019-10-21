Share:

LAHORE - The 976th Urs of the 11th century saint and preacher Hazrat Usman bin Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Sahib , concluded peacefully on Sunday amid strict security measures. Thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the shrine to pay homage to the saint for his services for Islam. He is best known for his scholarly work on Sufism titled ‘Kashf-al-Maḥjub’ (Unveiling of the Hidden). Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e-Samaa continued on all three days of the Urs at Data Sahib Mosque’s main hall. Philanthropists distributed free food to devotees. Going by tradition, devotees lit oil lamps to make their wishes and prayers to come true. On the concluding day of one of the oldest festivals in the city, stalls of colourful bangles and artificial jewellery were also set up. The Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department distributed free milk to devotees of the saint. An official of the Auqaf Department told The Nation that these milk distribution points are being set up since 1962. Milkmen in large numbers from Bund Road, Shahdara, Walled City and Harbanspura areas brought milk to the shrine for free distribution to devotees. “We came from Shahdara as we have a lot of respect for Data Sahib . Our forefathers had been performing this ritual and we are following into their footsteps,” milkman Amjad said. Some devotees at the shrine complained about mismanagement on part of the district administration. They said that traffic management was very poor. Moreover, streetlights under the overhead bridge were not working. This made it difficult for devotees to cross the road. The Lahore Waste Management Company claimed it had made extraordinary cleanliness arrangements for Urs and placed additional waste bins, hand carts and water coolers on the premises. Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi said all activities during the Urs were monitored by Central Control Room and through mobile CCTV vehicles as per standard operating procedures. City Traffic Police deployed two SPs, five DSPs, 31 inspectors and 391 wardens. Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hasan Shah supervised the Urs arrangements. Ulema and Mashaikh prayed for country’s unity and prosperity.