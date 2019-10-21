Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran General Secretary Naeem Mir has said that traders are ready to pay government taxes but government should simplify the income tax system while warned that if the government is not accepted their genuine demands then they will be compelled to go on strike.

He was speaking at the meeting of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Mirpurkhas held here on Sunday that was attended by hundreds of traders and office bearers. He further said that all the traders agreed to pay taxes but government should make simple system of taxes and all the non-filers should be made filers to earn more than taxes so that country’s finance problems might be resolved.

He said that we were ready to give NIC to officials if the government vowed to not open their previous filing. He said that FBR system be simplified for the traders and withholding tax be removed.

He further said that government should reduce the one and half percent tax over turnover to give incentive to the traders.

He further said that government should close the doors of corruption by simplifying the income tax system and also launch such scheme under which traders easily fill their income tax forms and pay their taxes and traders might also be saved from excesses of income tax lawyers.

Those also spoke the meeting president of Sindh Qyyoom Qureshi, general secretary Amin Memon and president Anjuman Tajiran Mirpurkhas Aneesur Rehman Shaikh.