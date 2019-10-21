Share:

LAHORE - Haider Ali Rizwan, Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Hamza Jawad registered victories in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship U-14 first round matches played here at PLTA courts on Sunday.

PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamghe-e-Imtiaz) witnessed the all matches with keen interest and said that many thrilling and challenging matches were also witnessed throughout the second day and by seeing the passion and interest of the youngsters towards this game, I can foresee a bright future of Pakistan tennis.

In U-14 first round matches, Haider Ali Rizwan played superb tennis against Zain Saeed 4-0, 4-0 while his brother Hussnain Ali Rizwan also proved too hot for Shehryar Anees as he outclassed his opponent by 4-0, 4-0. Hamza Jawad also played tremendous tennis against Ali Jawad and overwhelmed him 4-0, 4-0.

In other matches of U-14 category, Kamran Khan thrashed Musa Nisar 4-0, 4-0, Shaeel Durab played well against Raja Daud and toppled him 4-0, 4-1, Ryan Munsif faced some resistance from Zaeem Ghafoor before winning the match 4-2, 4-2, Asad Zaman outsmarted Rafay Atta Ullah 4-0, 4-1, Ibrahim Anjum trounced Yashar Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Huzaima Abdul Rehman crushed M Sohaib Khan 4-0, 4-0 and Ahmad Nael thumped Mustafa Haroon 4-0, 4-0.

In U-12 first round, Abdul Moez routed Asfandyar 4-0, 4-1, Amin Haroon had to struggle hard to beat Harris Bajwa 5-3, 4-2, Zain Saeed defeated Eesa Bilal 4-2, 4-2, Musa Nisar outsmarted Rafay Atta Ullah 4-1, 5-3, Omer Jawad overwhelmed Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-0 and Ismail Aftab thrashed Mustafa Haroon 4-0, 4-0,

The U-12 quarterfinals saw emerging pair of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Haniya Minhas playing outstanding tennis against the pair of Yashar Tarar and Eesa Bilal and outclassed their opponents 4-0, 4-0. Hamza Ali Rizwan, partnering with Ameer Mazari, the winner of the PLTA JTI Junior Tennis Championship, outclassed Raja Mustafa/Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0.

In U-10 first round, M Hussain Faiz faced some resistance from Talha Tarar before winning the encounter 4-1, 0-4, 4-2 while Hassan Usmani outlasted Mubeen Naveed 4-0, 4-0, Hajra trounced Abdullah Raza 4-0, 4-0 and Xeerak Mustafa defeated Maya Lone 5-3, 4-2.

In the girls U-18 matches, Shimza Durab toppled Fajar Masood 6-0, 6-0, Ashtifila Arif thumped Areej 6-0, 6-0, Rahat Javeed edged out Maleeha Khalid 6-4, 7-6 and Zunaira Tariq beat Fiza Khan 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.