Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has fixed petition against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) anti-government protest ‘Azadi March’ for hearing.

The plaintiff has adopted the stance that constitutional government cannot be dissolved before completing its five year tenure. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has formed private army for protecting his Azadi March , the plea claimed.

The petitioner further demanded the court to take up the case and stop JUI-F activists’ private army from holding illegal sit-in in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Earlier, JUI-F had canceled meeting with government committee that was due to be held on Sunday (October 20) for discussion on the anti-government march. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Rahbar Committee of the opposition will take final decision regarding negotiation with the incumbent government during its session on October 22.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party’s anti-government ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad will take place on October 31 instead of October 27.

"We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31," he said, adding that marchers will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave for the federal capital. "People from all over the country will enter Islamabad at the same time, he told.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.