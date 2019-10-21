Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has joined a 32-member Trans-Regional Maritime Network (T-RMN), based in Italy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally signed the ‘Note of Accession’ for joining the organization at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, says a press release issued by the Pak Navy here on Sunday.

Ambassador of the Itali, Stefano Pontecorvo, was also present at the occasion.

The Trans-Regional Maritime Network was established in 2008 to facilitate exchange of maritime information at trans-regional level amongst the participating nations. By joining the T-RMN community, Pakistan Navy will have access to maritime related information which will augment the comprehensive maritime picture already being maintained at Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JIMCC) of Pakistan Navy at Karachi.

The JMICC is rapidly evolving as the hub of maritime-related information in the region since its inception in 2013. Presently, the centre is integrated with various regional and trans-regional stakeholders to strengthen maritime security in the region.

Integration of Pakistan Navy in the T-RMN is an important step towards Pakistan Navy’s vision of ensuring safety and security at high seas through a collaborative approach. Such multilateral arrangements play a vital role in exchange of information among member nations on maritime traffic plying across the world, the press release received here Sunday concluded.