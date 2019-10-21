Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was briefed by the administration about the performance of Cyberknife Robotic Radio Surgery System and other departments here on Sunday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and others were also present.

Speaking over long march planned by JUI-F and PPP stance on it, Bilawal said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan shuts down parliament, then those who believe in it and are mainstream political parties has only option left is to come out.

“Imran Khan should take the issues faced by the country seriously as it is not a cricket match and should sit with people from all walks of life to listen to their grievances and resolve them in order to avoid any confrontational politics,” he said adding that if the issues are not resolved amicably then it could endanger the federation of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the work done by the provincial government was evident from the success of health projects in the province including projects like cyberknife that deal with cancer patients and others in the province.

“These projects launched by the Sindh government are beyond comparison with other provinces and it is not only because of the provincial government but due to the successful implementation of the public-private partnership mode in the public health sector,” he said adding that it could not have been possible for them to launch such projects without the private organizations, business community, international donors and masses of the province.

Bilawal said that he was pleased to witness improvement in the project from the previous visit and would continue to visit it frequently. “Only with joint efforts we could resolve issues of the masses.”

He said that the out of the 300 Cyberknife machines operated worldwide, Sindh has one and operates patients free of cost.

He said that with the cooperation of Patients Aid Foundation, they are planning to add another machine. “It is proud moment for us that a Karachi hospital provides this treatment free of cost,” he said adding that PPP is working to serve the masses and such acts are evidence of it.