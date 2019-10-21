Share:

SHIKARPUR - Pakistan People’s Party candidate in PS-11 by-election in Larkana Jameel Soomro was defeated through political engineering.

This was said by Aijaz Jakhrani, Special Assistant to CM and PPP Larkana divisional President in a gathering convened at Shaikh House Shikarpur to review arrangement of a public gathering of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Kandhkot district.

Jakhrani explained that PPP candidate was winning as per results of first 43 polling stations, but after that results were stopped till two hours and later rival candidate started leading through rigging.

He said that we would use every possible forum to get justice against rigging.

“I had also faced similar political engineering in 2018 elections despite taking 0.1 million votes, results sheets were changed,” he added.

Replying to a question regarding alleged conspiracies being hatched against PPP, he said that PPP was being victimised either in the name of National Accountability Bureau [NAB] or in creating forward block so that PPP could be broken.

Jakhrani was certain that all conspiracies would be foiled with the support of votes and termed upcoming gathering of PPP Chairman historical.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Mukhesh Kumar Chawla, Shabir Ali Bijarani, provincial minister, Mir Abid Bhayo, MNA & PPP District President, Mumtaz Jakhrani, former provincial minister, Abdul Rauf Khoso, Suhrab Surki, the MPAs, Mr Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, provincial minister for Energy, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani and others participated the gathering.