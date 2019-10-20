Share:

Attock-Federal government has approved Rs60 million as stipend for as many as 200 students of Comsats University Attock campus. These students would now be able to continue their studies without any financial burden as this amount will be released shortly. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking exclusively to The Nation. He said funds for the stipend of these students had been ceased because of some departmental bottle necks however on his request, Prime Minister Imran Khan has resolved the issue and now students will get relief. While talking about the closure of Pir Mehr Ali Shah University Attock Campus, he said that this campus was set up in a two room building without the approval and recognition of Higher Education Commission, however now the issue has been taken up at appropriate level and now the students will get “degrees” approved by HEC. He said the concerned authorities have been directed to speed up construction work of the new campus as now funds have been made available. He said proper certification for the degrees will be attained and then regular classes will be started in new campus. Amin Aslam said an interim arrangement has been made for the students already studying in Attock campus so that these students are awarded certificates/degrees approved by HEC. Replying to a question, the advisor said that irregularities made in purchase of land for new campus will be investigated and those responsible will face the music. He said soon Attock will have a new building for regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University which will facilitate more than fifteen thousand students.