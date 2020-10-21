Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 236th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), was held at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, during the conference issues related to geo strategic, regional and national security environment were discussed.

In a press release, Pakistan Army’s media wing further said that the Forum undertook comprehensive review of recent surge in terrorist incidents in the country particularly Tribal Districts and Balochistan.

While paying glowing tribute to all civil and military Shuhada for their ultimate sacrifice, forum concluded that geographical and ideological frontiers of the country will be defended at all costs.

“We have paid a very heavy price to achieve this peace and stability and any attempt to destabilise the country will be responded firmly,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.