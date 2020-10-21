Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed Corps Commander Karachi to immediately determine the facts under which the Karachi incident, involving PML-N leader Capt. (R) Safdar, took place the other day in Karachi.

He also directed the Corps Commander Karachi to report back as soon as possible as the incident involving son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif is not abating. “Taking notice of the Karachi incident, the COAS has directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible,” said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate yesterday.

The directions from the COAS came after a controversy over the issue developed further as different political quarters issued controversial statements.

Later, General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss the Karachi incident, said a statement issued by the PPP.

“The Chairman PPP expressed his appreciation to the COAS for taking prompt notice of the Karachi incident and his assurance of conducting a transparent inquiry on the incident,” said the statement.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal had urged General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General ISI Faiz Hameed to hold an inquiry into the arrest of Capt ® Safdar involving senior officers of the Sindh police.

“Whatever has happened to Maryam Sharif and Mohammed Safdar is extremely shameful. I am ashamed and cannot show my face at how this happened in my province. How can such a politically weak case involving sloganeering at the Mazar-e-Quaid can stir up such a storm?” Bilawal added.