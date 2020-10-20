Share:

Islamabad-To mark Pink October, Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre organised Breast Cancer Awareness Sessions at all Pearl-Continental Hotels and Marriott Hotels in Pakistan. The sessions were attended women associates and guests of Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels Pakistan. One in every 9 Pakistani women develops breast cancer at some stage of her life, with thousands of reported deaths, which could have been prevented with early detection. Hashoo Group, which owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels, Marriott Hotels and the select-service Hotel One brand in Pakistan, joined the Cancer Hospital’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign involving both women employees as well as thousands of guests during the entire month. This was the fifth year the awareness campaign educating on early detection of the cancer for saving lives was taken up by Hashoo Group. Increasing engagement and interaction was witnessed this year as compared to the previous years, which proves that such campaigns are breaking the cultural taboo which is one of the leading factors of the high mortality rate. Virtual awareness sessions on the early detection of the cancer were conducted by a qualified oncologist from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Centre, for women associates and guests via a video-conferencing link. Providing a live demonstration on self-inspection, the oncologist also shared valuable information on the early detection of breast cancer. The hotel facades were also lit up in pink, and a Pink Hi-Tea was another way the information was shared.

The virtual awareness sessions were held in the Pearl-Continental Hotels in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Bhurban, and Muzaffarabad and Malam Jabba, and the Marriott Hotels in Karachi and Islamabad.