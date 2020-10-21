Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday lauded the role of reconciliation committee in resolving the public issues on priority basis.

Addressing a ceremony held here at Central Police office (CPO), the IGP said the committees were set up to solve the issues such as family matters and social problems at their doorstep without the direct involvement of police.

The committees have also reduced the case load on the courts, he said and hoped that all the reconciliation committees would continue to work together with the coordination of federal capital police for the welfare of the people.

IG underscored the need to increase the number of women in the reconciliation committees.

He assured his cooperation to maintain law and order in the city and appealed the public to cooperate with police in controlling crime.

He said ‘Pehle Salam Phir Kalam’ initiative was not just a collection of words but a combination of determination to change the role of police in the society.

All the zonal SPs of the city presented the performance report of reconciliation committees to the IG.

SP sadder zone told the IG that in his area around 430 cases were received in six police stations out of which 236 were disposed of in the first week while 60 were referred to the courts.

Similarly, SP city said 232 applications were received in its area police stations out of which 193 cases were disposed of by reconciliation committees with the consent of both the parties.

Likewise, 90 applications were received in the Industrial Area Zone out of which 83 were disposed of by reconciliation committees.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all zonal SPs, SP Legal and members of reconciliation committee were present on this occasion.