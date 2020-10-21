Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has accused Maryam Nawaz of violating the sanctity of mausoleum of the Quaid, saying her father had done the same with the Supreme Court (SC) in late 90s.

“Both father and daughter have attacked state institutions,” he maintained while talking to the delegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who called on him here during his visit to his constituency on Tuesday.

The FM categorically stated that no one would be allowed to repeat what happened at the Quaid’s mausoleum on Sunday.

He claimed that Maryam Nawaz was bent upon attacking the sanctity of institutions just to protect her father which was highly condemnable.

The FM further said that the opposition had tried to get relaxation from the government when FATF-related bill was tabled in the parliament. “But after government’s refusal to give any relaxation, now the opposition wants to create chaos in the country,” he alleged.

He said that the opposition could not digest country’s progress and it wanted the country to go downhill. “These elements only want to digest looted national money, but all those who looted the country would have to face accountability,” he expressed the resolve.

“We accept that there is price hike in the country, but we are taking solid steps to control it. We have inherited price hike from our predecessors,” he alleged.

Qureshi was of the view that former finance minister Ishaq Dar had extended artificial support to the country’s economy besides ruining the tax system.

He claimed that the steps taken by the government had given stability to the economy as economic indicators were now becoming positive, with remittances increasing, exports going up and current account deficit decreasing.

Qureshi was of the opinion that Imran Khan was the only leader who was ambitious to put the country on path of progress and resolve the country’s issues. “He cares for the middle and lower classes a lot,” he added.

The FM opined that CPEC would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan. “We’ve entered the second phase of the CPEC. A new era of progress and prosperity would usher in the country, especially South Punjab,” he hoped. He said that South Punjab would become a hub of economic activity in the region due to CPEC.

He said that although COVID-19 badly hurt national economy, it was making gradual recovery now. He said that the world recognized and appreciated Pakistan’s initiative against COVID-19.