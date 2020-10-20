Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 9 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs162.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs162.37. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs162.5 and Rs163.4 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 74 paisas and closed at Rs191.23 against the last day’s trading of Rs 190.46, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen lost one paisas to close at Rs 1.53, whereas a decrease of 77 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 210.14 as compared to its last closing of Rs 210.91. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 paisas and 3 paisas to close at Rs 44.18 and Rs 43.26 respectively.

.

.