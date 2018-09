Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in view of immense challenges faced by the country, the need for getting united and promoting the spirit of sacrifice has become manifold, so as to counter the nefarious designs of enemies.

“This is the need of the hour and is linked with our very own existence, stability and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said in his message to nation on ‘Youm-e-Ashur’ on Muharram 10th.

The Prime Minister said that the 10th Muharramul Haram, known as the 'Ashura Day', reminds the great sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), for upholding the sanctity of Islam.

He said that the incident of Karbala gives a lesson about being ever-ready to offer sacrifice for the attainment of greater objectives.

“Being steadfast while upholding the truth is a mission and one should never refrain from offering even the biggest kind of sacrifice,” he said.

Imran Khan mentioned that history remembers the act of Hazrat Imam Hussain as Uswah-e-Shabbiri, which gives the great message to remain undeterred while upholding truth.

He said that the incident of Karbala is the historic battle between truth and falsehood that took place on 10th Muharram, however, emphasised that the battle between truth and evil even existed today.

“Hazrat Imam Hussain proved with his immortal sacrifice that ,whenever, such a situation takes place, truth always makes a lasting success. This example of steadfastness and persistence is a guiding principle for our lives,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that, “On this day, we should not only remember the Uswah-e-Hussain, but also make sincere efforts to reform our lives in accordance with his golden principles.”

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (May Allah Be Pleased With Him) is a lesson for everyone to never refrain from fighting against terrorism, extremism and intolerant ideology and emphasised on promoting affinity and brotherhood.

“Let us pledge on this day to take solid steps in light of ‘Uswah-e-Shabbiri’ which ensures respect for mankind, solidarity of democracy and calls for promoting Islamic values for the development and prosperity of the country,” the President said in a message to the nation on Youm-e-Ashura on 10th Muharram.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that the Youm-e-Ashur reminds us of the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala which were rendered for upholding the supremacy of truth and Islam.

“The incident of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) acts as a source of guidance for Muslims to not to refrain even from laying down their lives while fighting the elements of oppression and tyranny,” he said. The President said that it is a day when the grandson and family of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) sacrificed their lives in the battle between truth and falsehood and made the lesson of Karbala as a beacon of light for entire humanity in general and for the Muslim Ummah in particular.

“The Karbala incident teaches us the significance of sacrifice in way to attainment of greater objectives. This is the act of staying strong on the righteous path which the history has regarded as ‘Uswah-e-Shabbiri’,” he said.

ZARDARI CALLS FOR FORGING UNITY

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was a beacon of light for resisting dictatorship, tyranny, oppression and totalitarianism.

In a message on yom-e-Aashur falling today (September 21), he said that Imam Hussain introduced golden principles for humankind. Battle of Karbala was a war between right and wrong and the evil forces were defeated in this battle.

He said that Imam Hussain taught us to stand up to injustices and despotism and today the forces of evil are surfacing once again in the shape of terrorism, extremism and so-called Jihadi organisations who want to impose their agenda by the bullet. Yom-e-Aashur demands that we should fight these forces with full force and commitment. Zardari asked the nation to forge unity because the need for unity and harmony which was vital.