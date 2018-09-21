Share:

HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court here on Wednesday approved the bail of Pakistan Peoples Party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Ismail Dahiri, who is a former provincial government’s adviser, who was booked in an FIR of possessing illegal weapons and explosives.

According to the details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench approved the bail against a surety of Rs 200,000 which the accused was ordered to submit in the Anti Terrorism Court.

Dahiri was arrested in a raid by the Sindh Rangers at his residence in Benazirabad district on June 28. The police recovered 5 Kalashnikov assault rifles along with 12 magazines and a few grenades. Subsequently, an FIR containing sections of Anti Terrorism Act was lodged at Daulatpur police station against Dahiri for possessing illegal weapons.