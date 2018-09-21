Share:

Wah cantt - The candidate for associate class of Pakistan flour mills association Punjab Zone Shiekh Mohammad Saeed has vowed to resolve the problems faced by flour millers in Punjab and to get rid out the flour mills industry from the whirlpool of crisis.

In a meeting of flour mills association members who largely attended by flour mills owners from Taxila, Wah, Attock, Hassanabdal and Rawalpindi here at local flour mill on Bhattar road, he said that flour millers are facing multiple problems like electricity, wheat quota and taxes and the group would play its due role to address the issue with consultation with the new government. He added that they would run the affairs of the association in consultation with flour mill-owners. Shiekh Mohammad Saeed, who is contesting elections from Azad group, revealed that the group has emerged victorious in the annual elections 2017-18 of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA).

He said that the group is also receiving encouraging response from the flour mill-owners with regard to the forthcoming elections of the association. The owners of flour mills in their speeches largely supported Saeed and announced their support for him in the elections of Punjab chapter being held at Lahore on Sunday.