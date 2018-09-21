Share:

Islamabad - The ministry of National Health and Services (NHS) following the federal cabinet decision has notified a ‘Task Force’ to evaluate the status of healthcare in the country, Thursday. The task force has been mandated to work on two components of the healthcare including health and nursing, while it will include 13 members in total. The notification issued said that eight members will evaluate the health component while five will work on nursing side and give its recommendations. According to the official order the terms of the references have been also given to the task force to complete its work.

The notification issued said that in pursuance of the decision of the federal cabinet dated 28-08-2018 and with the approval of the honourable Prime Minister the task force on health with two sub- components is notified with immediate effect. The terms of reference of the task force will be to evaluate the current status of healthcare in Pakistan in all its aspects, with statistical analysis, including but not limited to medical, dental, nursing and ancillary healthcare and report its findings to the component authorities.

The members of the task force on health components include Professor Nausherwan Burki, CEO Shoukat Khanum Hospital Professor Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO Indus hospitals Abdul Bari Khan, CMO Shoukat Khanum Cancer hospital Dr Asim Yusuf, Professor M Hamid Zaman, Ex- Director Pharmacy services Agha Khan Univeristy Lateef Sheikh Pharmacist, Professor Zulfiqar A Bhutta and secretary national Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

On the side of nursing component the names of members include Dean FNM Shifa College of Nursing Professor Dr Raisa Gul, President Pakistan Nursing Association Shaheen Ghani, Dean School of nursing and midwifery, NUMS, Professor Raffat Jan, Director Nursing Shaukat Khanum hospital Rehana Elahi and secretary National Health Services.