Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has started a new programme titled ‘Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain’, a press release said on Friday.

Alhamra will invite celebrities for a monthly session. This initiative was taken on the directives of BoG chief Moneeza Hashmi. Sumaira hosted the first episode of the session with legendary singers Suraiya Multanikar and Rahat Multanikar. Rahat also performed at the event.

Suraiya said: “At the age of 11, I started singing following the intervention of Makhdoom Ghulam Mustafa Shah Gilani. I was scared of my teacher Ustad Ghulam Nabi Khan known as Fauji Khan.”

She said her brother had objection to her singing though she was from a family associated with the music. She said her practice hours were 10 in a day- five for Raag Bherveen and five for Raag Aimen.