Share:

An accountability court in Sukkur granted Pakistan People Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shah’s nine-day physical remand in assets beyond income case and handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday.

The court allowed home-made food for incarcerated Khurshid Shah and has also permitted him to meet his family. The anti-corruption watchdog had requested for 15-day physical remand.

The accountability court directed the NAB to produce Khurshid Shah before it on October 1. Party workers in large numbers gathered outside the court amidst beefed up security to express solidarity with their leader.

According to anti-corruption watchdog sources, a separate cell has been prepared for Khurshid Shah in NAB Sukkur office with facilities of attached washroom and air conditioner. Furthermore, a doctor will remain on call at NAB office.

On the other hand, the Sindh High Court granted pre-arrest bails to Khurshid Shah’s sons – Zeerak and Farukh Shah – and alleged frontman Syed Qasim Ali Shah in the assets case against surety bonds of Rs500,000 each. The SHC directed NAB officials not to arrest the suspects till October 16.