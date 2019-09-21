Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asad Ullah routed Khaqan Malik 3-0 to reach quarterfinals of the U-17 event at the National Junior Squash Championship 2019 here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

Huge upset was witnessed in the U-19 category, as one of the brilliant players Hamza Sharif lost to Uzair Shaukat 1-3 in 33 minutes. While no major upset was seen in the girls U-19 category, as all the seeded players moved into the quarterfinals.

The encounter between top seed Asad and Khaqan was not a tough match. Asad, who had represented Pakistan in number of international junior championships, easily routed his opponent with dazzling performance. He was looking fresh and confident from the start. He completely overcame his opponent with the help of some classic shots and took the first game 11-3. He maintained his absolute dominance, as he dropped just one point to grab the second game 11-1. After performing badly in the first two games, Khaqan showed some fighting skills and tried to match fire with fire in the third game. The game was going equally balanced before he ran out of gas and led Asad wrap up the game 11-7 to grab a place in the quarterfinals.

High-quality squash was seen in the U-19 match between Uzair and Hamza. Uzair proved his talent and potential to become a top player in this one of the best matches of the event. He was simply dictating terms and playing in complete control. He won the first game 11-5 before losing the second game 8-11. Both the players fought very hard in the high-tempo third game. But it was Uzair, who prevailed and took the game 11-9. He continued his dominance in the fourth game by hitting aggressive shots and pushing his opponent to all sides of the court. He was not in a mood to give any chance to his opponent. Ultimately, he claimed the fourth game 11-6 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

In other U-19 matches, top seed Haris Qasim thrashed Saqib Iqbal 3-0 with the scores of 11-4, 11-2 and 11-6, Zohair Shahid beat Zeeshan Malik with the scores of 11-5, 16-14, 3-11 and 11-6, and Hassan Raza defeated Muhammad Junaid Khan with the scores of 11-6, 11-3 and 11-3.

In other U-17 matches, Huzaifa Zahid beat Hammad Khan with the scores of 11-4, 11-5, 6-11, 7-11 and 11-1, Noor Zaman defeated Muhammad Ashab Irfan 11-7, 11-3 and 11-7, Junaid Khan outplayed Noman with the scores of 11-5, 3-11, 11-13, 11-8 and 11-7, and Tayyab Rauf stunned Afaq Khan with the figures 8-11, 11-6, 12-10 and 11-1.

In girls U-19 matches, top seed Amna Fayyaz hammered Sana 3-0 in 12 minutes with the scores of 11-3, 11-2 and 11-8, Sibgha Arshad beat Bisma Jahanzeb 3-0 with the scores of 11-1, 11-3 and 11-0, Komal Khan defeated Iqra Jahanzeb 3-0 with the scores of 11-4, 11-4 and 11-8, Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz stunned Minahil Durrani with the scores of 11-2, 11-1 and 11-2, and Zainab Khan thrashed Hira Aqeel with the scores of 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7.