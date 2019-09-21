Share:

KASUR-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdaron on Friday announced Rs0.5 million cash reward for those who will provide information about the abusers-cum-killers of children in Chunian.

“A case under Anti-Terrorism Act has been registered and this case will be tried in the Anti-Terrorism Court on a fast-track basis to make an example of the culprits,” Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed the resolve while talking to the media persons in Chunian here on Friday.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of Child Protection Bureau besides the establishment of Dolphin Force in Kasur.

The chief minister had come to Chunian to offer condolence to the parents and families of the children who were killed after abuse.

The Punjab CM assured the bereaved parents and families that justice would prevail and the accused persons would be traced and stand trial to pay for their crime.

CM Buzdar met the parents of the slain children in a mosque in Chunian and offered fateha for the innocent souls.

Talking to media, the chief minister informed that efforts have been intensified to arrest the criminals who would be dealt with iron hand. He claimed he is personally supervising investigation into the case on daily basis, adding that special branch would be strengthened in Kasur to specially check recurrence of child abduction and abuse cases. CM Buzdar warned that no black sheep would be tolerated in the Police Department and all officers and officials found involved in negligence would be charge sheeted for their lethargy.

The Punjab CM said that he is very onboard and has been in contact with the officers since he knew about the incident. “The case will be investigated on merit and no negligence will be tolerated,” he asserted.

CM Buzdar went on to say that he had given special instructions to Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz. “We have formed the best joint investigation team to trace the case,” he claimed.

The chief minister said that the forensic agency has been conducting DNA tests and the Punjab government would utilize all-out resources to trace the accused.

Earlier, CM Buzdar was briefed about the Chunian incident in a meeting at Changa Manga and about the outcome of JIT formed to investigate the case.