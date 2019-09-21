Share:

Okara-A girl, who was abducted from Lahore on September 4 this year, was found lying senseless near Okara Bypass.

Razia was abducted from Lahore on September 4. She was subjected to rape by the four abductors. The passersby on the bypass saw the girl lying senseless and informed the police and Rescue 1122.

The senseless girl was rushed to the DHQ Hospital where she came to senses after medical aid. She gave statement to the police that she was abducted by 4 men who carried her to different places and committed rape with her. The police said that the case of girl’s abduction had been registered in Lahore and the Okara police had informed the Lahore police. The enquiry would take place at Lahore.

Another girl was raped forcibly at home. Previous day in village8/D Misbah Rani d/o Ghulam Nabi was alone at home when two vagabonds Bilal and Shaukat entered with weapons. Bilal committed rape with the girl. Both men escaped. A case was registered in Sadr Depalpur.

A 13 years old boy was beaten to death on minor issue. In village Ganju Tahir the 13 years old Shah Zeb hmad s/o Zahoor Ahmad was manhandled by Muhammad Isahaqa, Babar Ali Muhammad Ashraf on some minor issue. They beat up the boy with batons and then carried him out village on motorcycle, where they further committed atrocities on the boy. Due to injuries the boy died on the spot. The beaters succeeded to escape. A case was registered by the Haveli Lakha police.

A man died in collision between motorcycled and the donkey cart. Bashir Shah s/o Bahar Shah of Mandi Ahmadabad and his relative were going on motorcycle. Near Abadi Rasoolpur the bike collided against a donkey cart. Bashir Shah died on the spot. His relative got injurecd.

They were rushed to the RHC Mandi Ahmadabad.

The B Division police arrested 4 gamblers. On a tip off the B Division SHO Javed Khan raided a point a bus stand, Ijaz, Saleem and Rizwan who were gambling on chit. Two men Muhammad Akram alias Naggi and Muhammad Shakil to escape. Case was registered.