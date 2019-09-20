Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commissioner offices of Gujranwala and Faisalabad, in collaboration with PRIME Institute, an economic think tank, organized seminars on Local Economic Development (LED) in their respective cities. Other contributing partners include UN Habitat, UNDP and Urban Unit of Punjab. The seminars were well attended by an array of government officials, business leaders, academia, media and civil society. Objective of the seminars was to create awareness about the engagement of municipality and other city stakeholders in utilizing LED for sustainable economic growth.

Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Commissioner Faisalabad, did elaborate on the utility of LED approach for the economic growth of cities in Pakistan. He remained of the opinion that attention should be given on exploiting the economic potential of 2nd tier cities for taking the country forward. Other speakers highlighted the growth endowments and impediments for the 3rd largest city of the country.