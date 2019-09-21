Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday produced Pakistan People Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shah before an accountability court in Sukkur in assets beyond income case.

Party workers in large numbers gathered outside the court amidst beefed up security to express solidarity with their leader.

According to anti-corruption watchdog sources, a separate cell has been prepared for Khurshid Shah in NAB Sukkur office with facilities of attached washroom and air conditioner. Furthermore, a doctor will remain on call at NAB office.

On the other hand, the Sindh High Court granted pre-arrest bails to Khurshid Shah’s sons – Zeerak and Farukh Shah – and alleged frontman Syed Qasim Ali Shah in the assets case against surety bonds of Rs500,000 each. The SHC directed NAB officials not to arrest the suspects till October 16.

The PPP leader was arrested by the anti-graft body in assets beyond known source of income case on Wednesday from his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad. An accountability court in the federal capital had approved his two-day transit remand till September 21.

Khurshid Shah was shifted to Federal Government Services Hospital, popularly known as Polyclinic, on Thursday after his condition worsened in NAB custody owing to respiratory issues. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday after doctors declared him fit to travel.