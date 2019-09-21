Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to two sons of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah and alleged frontman in assets beyond means case.

Farrukh Shah and Zareeq Shah along with their lawyers moved bail petitions in the SHC requesting it to grant them pre-arrest bail in order to avoid their arrest at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probing an assets beyond means case against their father.

Two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh including Justice Omer Sial heard the petition of bail and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to refrain from arresting the accused till October 16.

The court accepted the bail of Zeerak and Farrukh Shah and alleged frontman Syed Qasim Ali Shah and ordered the accused to return to the relevant forum till October 16. The court also directed the accused to join the NAB investigation.

Separately, an alleged frontman of the PPP leader, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, also filed a bail plea, stating that he is ready to be part of the bureau’s probe. He pleaded that he be granted bail before arrest.

An Islamabad accountability court had granted two-day transit remand of PPP leader Khursheed Shah yesterday. He was arrested Wednesday night by a NAB team comprising officials from its Rawalpindi and Sukkur bureaus for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to sources of his income.

Following his transit remand, he would be shifted to Sukkur. Shah was arrested from his home in Bani Gala. “Shah opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members’ names in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, NAB sources claimed.