Share:

The US State Representative from Texas, Shawn Thierry, has refused to attend the scheduled public rally of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Houston.

According to details, a high ranking influential member of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed held a meeting with Shawn Thierry and apprised her about Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Shawn Thierry condemned the atrocities committed by Indian armed forces on innocent Kashmiri people and announced not to attend Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Houston.

Shawn Thierry said that she was unaware of the situation in the Indian- occupied Kashmir. Shawn Thierry also said that she will not attend any event in this regard.

“I will not be attending the upcoming rally or the private events I have been invited to with PM Modi. While I was not initially as advised about the factors contributing to the crisis in Kashmir. I can tell you that I am personally saddened by the current state of affairs,” she said in a statement.