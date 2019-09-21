Share:

RAWALPINDI - Vice Chairperson Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell, Mehnaz Saeed has said that facilities were provided to former President Asif Ali Zardari is in accordance with the Jail Manual.

During her visit to Central Adiala Jail here on Friday, she said that there was no air-conditioner or air-cooler in the cell of the former President and only one fan was provided to him as per the jail rules.

The Vice Chairperson said that she has personally inspected the cell of former President Asif Ali Zardari so that any rumours regarding the provision of illegal facilities to him could be strictly contradicted.

She said that elimination of VIP culture was the agenda of PTI govt and no illegal facility would be provided to anybody due to their political position and influence.

Mahnaz also visited B-Class, women and Juvenile cells of the jail and said that steps are being taken for moral training of the prisoners so that they could play their positive role in the society after completing their sentence in the jail.