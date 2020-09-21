Share:

ATTOCK - One person was killed and eight others injured, six of them critical, in different incidents in various parts of district Attock. In the first incident, a man was shot and killed while another was injured when a rival group attacked them in Sheenbagh area in limits of Attock Police station. Due to firing, one man identified as 33-year-old Waqar Hussain received bullet injuries and died on the way to hospital while 30-year-old Ali Asghar was injured critically. In second incident, in the same police station limits, a man opened indiscriminate firing at his father in law and his brother over domestic dispute in Baryar village.

Police sources said that accused had developed some differences with his wife and when his father-in-law Munawar Dad along with his brother Muhammad Ashraf came to settle the dispute, he became out of rage opened fire at them resultantly both received bullet injuries. In third incident, in same police station limits, a car knocked two persons riding on a motorcycle on Kamra road near Railway Bridge resultantly both of them received multiple injuries.

The car driver managed to escape from the scene successfully. While in Fatehjang Police station limits, a tractor rammed into a car coming from opposite direction near Darsaki on Rawalpindi-Kohat Road. Resultantly, three persons including two women were injured. The injured were shifted to Rawalpindi by Rescue 1122 ambulance due to their critical condition. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.