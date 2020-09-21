Share:

KARACHI - Although the ideologies and agendas of opposition parties vary, but the government policies and wrongdoings have brought these parties together, said Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said that major parties in the opposition always supported government while corrupt elements were present not only in the government but also in opposition.

He claimed that only JI was playing the role of an opposition both inside and outside the parliament, and represented masses on all forums.

On government’s socio-economic policies, the JI chief said that prices of items of daily use as well as those of petroleum products had skyrocketed; out of the reach of consumers, and that poor had become poorer.

“Country’s exports have plunged to 25 percent while rupee has depreciated to dollar during the present government’s 870-day rule,” he said, and alleged that the country and nation had been mortgaged under dictation and pressure of International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Financial Action Task Force.

He said the PTI government had failed to resolve the issues of masses, adding its performance could only be seen on paper since it (PTI) had failed to fulfill a single promise it had made with the people before coming to power.

Commenting on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Siraj-ul-Haq said that institution was violating its ambit as evident by the Supreme Court’s recent observation.

“Parliamentary atmosphere has lost its decorum and use of foul language has become a routine during sessions,” he regretted.

On Karachi situation, he said that both governments at Centre and in Sindh did nothing for the city and all parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, were equally to blame for the situation.

He emphasised that there should be a dialogue for restructuring Election Commission before conducting elections in a transparent manner.

The JI chief stressed the need for holding fresh census in Karachi in order to get exact population figures. “What has happened with two Karachi relief packages,” he questioned.

On recent incidents of rape of women, Siraj said such tragedies were an eye-opener for the government, adding there was no ground left for the government now to remain in power.

He clarified that JI’s Karachi rights march, scheduled to be held on September 27, was purely meant for pulling the city out of current injustices and deprivation and to strive together for a better and developed city. He asked people of the provincial capital to join the march.

JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Naib Ameer Dr Osama Razi, Secretary, Abdul Wahab, Deputy Secretary, Abdul Razzaq Khan and Secretary Information Zahid Askari were also present on the occasion.