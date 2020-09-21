Share:

KARACHI - Karachi is on the top on account of tax collection during the tax year 2018 followed by Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and then Faisalabad. According to tax analysis carried out by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for tax year 2018 on the basis of a city-wise breakup. The collection from Karachi stood at Rs572.59 billion for the tax year 2018, followed by Rs204.14 billion from Islamabad, Rs200.71 billion from Lahore, Rs35.17 billion from Rawalpindi, and Rs16.26 billion from Faisalabad. The tax collection from Karachi fetched Rs572.59 billion as the break-up of the major metropolitan showed that the collection from the commercial hub of the country was Rs209.1 billion; Karachi Central Rs9.05 billion; Karachi East Rs34.09 billion; Karachi South Rs114.22 billion, and Karachi West Rs28.89 billion.

Islamabad remained the second highest tax paying city as its inhabitants and companies deposited Rs204.14 billion during 2018. Lahore remained at third position as it collected Rs200.71 billion during the tax year 2018. The collection from Lahore was Rs180.58 billion; Lahore Cantonment Rs5.27 billion, and Lahore City Rs14.86 billion. The income tax collection from return filers in Rawalpindi amounted to Rs35.17 billion for the same period. Multan contributed Rs12.7 billion, and Sahiwal contributed Rs1.77 billion as taxes from filers. The income tax collection from Gujranwala city was Rs7.92 billion. The FBR collected Rs4.49 billion from income tax return filers of Sialkot. Tax collection from Abbottabad stood at Rs1.61 billion, and the FBR collected Rs2.48 billion in tax from Bahawalpur. The FBR also collected Rs6.35 billion tax from Dera Gazi Khan and Rs1.64 billion tax from the income tax return filers from Kohat during tax year 2018. The FBR collected Rs13.64 billion from Peshawar, while the collection of tax from Quetta stood at Rs10.05 billion. As per the FBR data, the tax collection from Sargodha was Rs2.21 billion and Rs2.61 from Sheikhupura. The income tax return filers in Sukkur contributed income tax of Rs3. 57 billion.

The city of Haripur contributed Rs1.7 billion from the income tax return filers. Total income tax collection from the return filers of Hyderabad amounted to Rs4.06 billion.

The income tax return filers in Taxila contributed Rs1.25 billion as income tax, and the filers in Thatta deposited Rs1.01 billion tax during the same period.

Taxes collected from filers from other major cities include, Dera Ghazi Khan Rs6.35 billion, Gujrat Rs1.69 billion, Haripur Rs1.7 billion, Hyderabad Rs2.5 billion, Hyderabad City Rs1.56 billion, Jaranwala Rs1.42 billion, Kohat Rs1.64 billion, Loralai Rs1.79 billion, Mardan Rs1.33 billion and Rahim Yar Khan Rs1.9 billion.