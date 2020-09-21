Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s overall primary commercial energy supply mix decreased by 2.9% from 86 to 84 million tons of oil equivalent during 2018-19 as compared to the previous year.

The overall import of petroleum products was decreased by 34% as compared to the last year, while the overall oil consumption during the same period also decreased significantly by 22.1% from 24.7 million tonnes to 19.2 million tonnes, said Pakistan Energy Yearbook 2019 released by HDIP Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

Pakistan Energy Yearbook incorporates the current and last five years historical data of oil, gas, coal, LPG, electricity and renewable energy sectors along with the reserves, production, consumption, import and prices etc.

The primary commercial energy supplies during 2018-19 have decreased from 86 to 84 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) mainly due to decrease in supply of oil (19.8%) and LPG (9.5%) as compared to last year. In order to meet the as needs of the country, 8.9 mtoe of LNG was imported during 2018-19 which is 18.9% more than previous year. There was significant increase in renewable electricity (21.4%), LNG (18.9%), coal (18.4%) and nuclear electricity (0.3%) as compared to last year. However, the overall primary commercial energy supply mix during 2018-19 decreased by 2.9% than the previous year.

The annual compound growth rate of final energy consumption has seen a growth of 6.7% during last six years. The major increase was seen in other government (130.9%) and domestic sectors (4.8%). The increase in other government sector was due to inclusion of (i) RLNG withheld by SSGC and (ii) introduction of general services category by K Electric.

Local crude oil production moved down slightly by 0.2% from 89,197 barrels per day in 2017-18 to 89,030 barrels per day in 2018-19. Natural gas production also decreased by 1.5% from 3,997 MMCFD in 2017-18 to 3,936 MMCFD in 2018 19. Extensive activity was seen in the upstream sector where 36 exploratory and 67 developmental appraisal wells were drilled. The drilling efforts resulted in 22 discoveries mostly of gas/condensate.

The overall import of petroleum products was decreased by 34% as compared to the last year. Import of crude all by the refineries was also decreased by 13.2%. In 2018-19, 5.4 mtoe motor spirit was imported to meet the transport sector demand which was 9.8% more as compared to previous year. The oil import bill decreased (from $ 11.9 billion in 2017-18 to $10.6 billion in 2018-19.

The overall oil consumption during 2018 19 decreased significantly by 22.1% from 24.7 million tonnes to 19.2 million tonnes. The consumption 61 furnace oil decreased to 52.5%, HOBC 30.7%. HSD 18.6%, aviation fuel 12.2% and kerosene 10.1%. However, consumption of LDO and motor spirit increased by 19.9% and 2.9% respectively as compared to last year.

During 2018-19, natural gas consumption decreased slightly from 1,454,697 MMCFD to 1,453,517 MMCFD. RLNG import increased from 313,902,345 MMBTU to 373,410,403 MMBTU (18.9%). Gas consumption in domestic sector increased from 284,428 MMCFD to 311.887 MMCFD (9.7%).

During 2018-19, domestic production of coal was 5.46 mtoe which showed an increase of 35.9% over the last year. This was the first year in which production started (flowing from Thar coal field). The import of coal was also increased by 14.6% during 2018-19 over the previous year. The overall coal consumption was increased considerably by 19.7% as compared to last year.

As of June 30th, 2019 the total electricity installed capacity was increased to 35,114 MW from 33,554 MW in 2017-18 which was mainly due to the addition of two new hydel power plants in the national grid having combined capacity of 1,518 MW. During 2018-19, the installed capacity of renewable electricity was also increased to 1,698 MW as compared m1.637MW in 2017 18.

During 2018-19, 128532 GWh electricity was generated which was 2.1 per cent less than 131,275 GWh in 2017-18. Renewable electricity generation increased by 21.4 per cent from 3857 GWh to 4682 GWh, while the nuclear generation also increased by 0.3 per cent from 9880 GWh to 9909 GWh. Thermal Generation decreased by 3.4 per cent from 89614 GWh to 86602 GWh, hydel generation decreased by 2.1 per cent from 27,925 GWh to 27339 GWh and electricity import decreased by 12.4 per cent from 556 GWh to 487 GWh. However, the annual compound growth rate of electricity consumption has shown growth of 5.6 per cent, the report maintained.