LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties deceived themselves through holding of all parties conference (APC).

In a media statement on Sunday, he said that unemployed politicians should keep this in mind that APCs could not ensure public acceptability. He said that serving people was the real politics which was the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He mentioned that people of Pakistan had complete confidence in the bold and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rejected elements had done nothing before and would not get anything in future as well he said and added that the APC of opposition parties would end in a fiasco. He said that the opposition parties have already been divided and would further split after APC.

He said that the opposition had once again proved that they only gathered for protecting their personal interests. He added opposition parties have totally ignored the national interest. He maintained those who looted the national exchequer cannot hoodwink the people through drama of APC.

The CM said that people of Pakistan were well aware and recognized the ineligible and corrupt faces.

“The rejected elements cannot deceive people of Pakistan,” he said, and added, opposition parties were trying to create hurdles in progress and prosperity of the country. He said that negative role of the opposition was highly deplorable. Buzdar said that Pakistan could not afford any more chaos. The drama of APC would fail like in past, he added.

Maryam participation

is distrust

on Shehbaz: Chohan

Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Maryam Nawaz participation in the APC is the distrust on his uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

Chohan in his video message said that Shehbaz Sharif from many is busy to deceive his brother and niece.

The Minister said that Shehbaz Sharif not at all interested in return of his brother to Pakistan and leaving of Maryam Nawaz to London, he just interested in releasing his son Hamza Shehbaz from jail.

He said that the opposition demands to close accountability through the NAB is tantamount to asking for a NRO, adding that they wanted that the NAB turn into inactive institution and toll for the corruption like in their regimes.

Chohan said that the APC will also see fate like of their motions brought against Chairman Senate and FATF legislations.

The PTI leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is battling war against these mafias for country’s survival and prosperity. He expressed determination that this sojourn of Pakistan development and prosperity will continue for next three years as well.